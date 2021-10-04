Redbox Using FreeWheel Technology To Build Streaming Ad Business
Advertisers will be able to target audiences programmatically
Redbox said it is working with Comcast’s ad tech company FreeWheel to bring advanced advertising to Redbox’s ad supported VOD platform and its free ad supported television networks.
The deal enables Redbox to sell commercials programmatically and lets advertisers access ad inventory and target specific audiences.
Also Read: Comcast, Charter Piloting New FreeWheel Addressable Cross-Platform Technology
"Redbox selected FreeWheel for a number of reasons, including its unique industry approach to programmatic technology," said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox. "As we continue to ramp efforts in the free streaming space, we knew FreeWheel would accelerate our advertising capabilities and allow advertisers to easily micro-target viewers across all our streaming platforms. We're excited to partner with them and to further grow our business."
FreeWheel already provides ad tech to most cable networks and has been branching into digital media and streaming.
Also Read: Redbox Teams With Roku To Promote Streaming Players at Walmart
“Redbox has put a lot of focus on their growing advertising business, and with that comes the need to monetize their vast amount of inventory,” said Dave Clark, GM, FreeWheel. “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Redbox to scale their national advertising footprint across local markets, as well as facilitating unique local demand in ways that work best for their business. As FreeWheel continues to expand our focus and enable better connection across the ecosystem, Redbox is an ideal partner.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.