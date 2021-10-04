Redbox Using FreeWheel Technology To Build Streaming Ad Business

Redbox said it is working with Comcast’s ad tech company FreeWheel to bring advanced advertising to Redbox’s ad supported VOD platform and its free ad supported television networks.

(Image credit: FreeWheel)

The deal enables Redbox to sell commercials programmatically and lets advertisers access ad inventory and target specific audiences.

Also Read: Comcast, Charter Piloting New FreeWheel Addressable Cross-Platform Technology

"Redbox selected FreeWheel for a number of reasons, including its unique industry approach to programmatic technology," said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox. "As we continue to ramp efforts in the free streaming space, we knew FreeWheel would accelerate our advertising capabilities and allow advertisers to easily micro-target viewers across all our streaming platforms. We're excited to partner with them and to further grow our business."

FreeWheel already provides ad tech to most cable networks and has been branching into digital media and streaming.

Also Read: Redbox Teams With Roku To Promote Streaming Players at Walmart

“Redbox has put a lot of focus on their growing advertising business, and with that comes the need to monetize their vast amount of inventory,” said Dave Clark, GM, FreeWheel. “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Redbox to scale their national advertising footprint across local markets, as well as facilitating unique local demand in ways that work best for their business. As FreeWheel continues to expand our focus and enable better connection across the ecosystem, Redbox is an ideal partner.”