Rebecca Campbell Leaves Disney as Reorganization Takes Shape

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations, at The Walt Disney Co., has decided to leave the company after 26 years.

The move comes as CEO Bob iger starts to implement the reorganization of the company he announced in Wednesday’s earnings call. The reorganization is paired with $5.5 billion in cost cuts, including the elimination of 5,000 jobs.

Iger said that he asked Campbell to stay on through June to help with the transition.

Campbell was responsible for expanding the international content creation pipeline through the development and production of entertainment and sports content in local markets throughout Asia-Pacific, EMEA, India and Latin America. Additionally, she also managed the company’s international linear channels, local ad sales, and local distribution outside the U.S. She also oversees the Disney Plus Hotstar business in India.

In the new structure head of streaming Michael Paull will now report to Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, the co-chairs of the entertainment division created by Iger.

Iger sent a memo to staff about Campbell’s decision to leave the company.

“Over the years, I’ve worked with Rebecca in so many different roles, and beyond the meaningful impact she has had in each of them, I’ve always appreciated her willingness to take them on graciously, enthusiastically, and with an impeccable degree of professionalism — wherever and whenever she was called to serve,“ he said. “Her talents and expertise, and her warmth and sense of humanity will be missed.”

Previously, Campbell served as chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International Operations, where she oversaw the launch of Disney Plus throughout EMEA, APAC and Latin America.

In her own memo to staff, Campbell said she was looking forward to leisurely travel, self-reflection and quality time with her family.

“My time at Disney has been nothing short of transformative, affording me the opportunity to grow in a variety of roles and work alongside with and learn from some of the most talented, dedicated, and exceptional people I have ever known,“ she said. “From my days at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia and WABC in NY, looking after our owned television station group, moving to London to lead the EMEA team, and then running Disneyland, DTC and most recently International Content & Operations — it has been a wonderful, magical ride sprinkled with faith, trust, and pixie dust.

“Bob Iger has asked me to remain through June to support the reorganization and I’m more than happy to help,“ she said. “I will always be grateful to him for his exceptional leadership, invaluable wisdom, and cherished friendship. And I truly believe that the organizational changes that he has announced are positioning the company for a very bright future.” ▪️