Rebecca Campbell Named President of ABC Owned Stations

WABC New York President/General Manager Rebecca

Campbell has been named president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group,

succeeding Walter Liss, who announced his retirement after the transition.

Campbell will report directly to Disney Media Networks co-Chairman/ABC

Television Group President Anne Sweeney and will have "chief management

responsibility for the 10 ABC owned television stations and for the Group's ABC

National Television Sales rep firm," ABC said in a statement.

"Rebecca is a strong leader with a

proven track record of success, more than 25 years of experience in local

broadcasting, and the respect of station leaders, employees, and her colleagues

across the company," said Sweeney. "Her â€˜viewer first' philosophy, vision, and

expertise in every facet of local television make her the right choice to lead

our Owned Stations Group into the future and define their expanded role in the

digital age."

ABC's stations include WLS Chicago and

KABC Los Angeles and are typically leaders in their markets.

"In this multi-platform era local

broadcasting has taken on a new level of importance, and our owned stations are

at the forefront," Campbell said. "It's an honor to lead such a talented team

of professionals who care passionately about our audience, our programming and

our brand. We will continue to make sure ABC viewers can get the local

content they need, wherever they go and whenever they want it."

Campbell was highly visible during the

recent retransmission consent spat between WABC and Cablevision.

Liss took over the group in 1999. He

immediately moves into a consultancy role to assist the transition, and vows

to dramatically improve his golf game once he's officially retired. "I've been

in this wonderful business for over 50 years," he said. "More than 30 of those

years have been with the best company in the world...The Walt Disney Company.

Early next year I'll go to work on my golf game. All those guys on the

Champions Tour better watch out."

Walt

Disney Company President/CEO Robert Iger called Liss a dedicated and gifted

station operator. "I've worked with Walter for almost 25 years, and I know him

to be a one of a kind person: a great executive who knows his business well and

has always had a passion for it," said Iger. "He is a no-nonsense guy, who ran

the best station group in the country, and loved every minute he spent in the

station business! We are all grateful for his leadership, his contributions and

his friendship, and we are thankful for ensuring our stations are so

well-positioned for the future. Although he has definitely earned the right to

retire, he will be sorely missed."