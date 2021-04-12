‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11 on Bravo May 19

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Bravo May 19. It is season 11, and Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais are in the cast. “Southern socialite” Sutton Stracke appears in the season as well, and Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton are new to the series.

“The women are ecstatic to expand their social bubbles after months of isolation at home,” said Bravo. “This elation is short lived, however, when Erika Girardi shocks the group with news that she is filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and is suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends now more than ever, Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.”

Among other dramas, Richards struggles with pending empty-nest status, Rinna looks for quiet time with her daughters, Kemsley designs a line of fashion-forward wedding dresses and Beauvais focuses on her teenage twins and her grandson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo. Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Fritz, John Carr, and Tina Gazzerro Clapp are the executive producers, along with Andy Cohen.