Bravo Puts Out ‘Real Housewives’ Wines

Bravo has released a group of wines tied to its Real Housewives franchise, and newest installment The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which premieres Nov. 11. The Real Housewives Wines, a partnership with Nocking Point Wines of Washington State, is available for purchase starting Oct. 21. The lineup includes The Real HouseWhite, The Real HouseRed and The Real HouseRosé.

“We are excited to partner with Nocking Point for this special limited edition collaboration that will allow Bravo superfans to immerse themselves in the Bravo universe, engaging with us both on-screen and off,” said Maria Laino DeLuca, senior VP, consumer and social marketing, Bravo and Universal Kids. “This pairing celebrates the series and offers an escape in a year when we may not be able to engage with each other face-to-face.”

Based in Walla Walla, Washington, Nocking Point frequently partners with sports teams and TV properties, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, All Elite Wrestling and former NFL star Tedy Bruschi. The Nocking Point website says, “We are the official wine of sports.”