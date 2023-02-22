Re-Named GroupM Motion Entertainment Aims To Fund Programming, Branded Content

GroupM said that it is rebranding its Motion Content production and distribution unit as GroupM Motion Entertainment in North America and said it will be working more closely with the content teams at the GroupM media buying agencies.

The rebranded company will work with media partners and entertainment creatives on original programming, program funding and branded entertainment.

It will also connect GroupM clients to talent and creative partners that shape culture.

GroupM Motion Entertainment will be co-led by Richard Foster, Global CEO GroupM Motion Entertainment and Kirk McDonalds, CEO of GroupM North America.

“GroupM Motion Entertainment is yet another way we are strengthening and elevating meaningful content connections between consumers and our client partners,” said McDonald. “With increasing competition for consumer attention, purposeful and creative storytelling is now a required ingredient for brands. This offering provides an effective partnership for media and creative to engage intentionally, and at scale.”

Motion Content has co-produced more than 1,800 television series, working with top producers, talent, networks and platforms. Its current series include The Circle on Netflix and Love Island on Peacock.

“GroupM has a long, successful track record of investing in partnerships with networks and world leading producers to deliver premium entertainment. However, the media landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with the ascent of SVOD, AVOD, FAST channels, social video platforms, and the subsequent change in consumer behavior,” said Foster.

“These factors bring new challenges and opportunities for funding, development, and monetization of premium entertainment. GroupM Motion Entertainment will work alongside other GroupM agencies, and in partnership with advertisers, producers, networks, and platforms, to develop mutually beneficial content and creative partnerships, to deliver premium entertainment for our partners and clients,” he said. ■