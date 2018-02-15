Ratings Increase for Bounce Trumpet Awards Broadcast

The 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards registered a big bump in viewership when it aired Sunday.

The award show’s premiere on Bounce had a 69% increase in adults 18 to 49 from a year ago. Total viewers were up38% and households rose by 45% from last year.

In honor of Black History Month, The Bounce Trumpet Awards were rerun on Bounce immediately after the premiere. They also appears on two other Katz Broadcasting digital broadcast networks, Escape and Laff and generated at total of 2.6 million unduplicated total viewers.



Bounce had 1.7 million viewers from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET, Escape added 571,000 viewers and Laff had 627,000 viewers. There was no simulcast last year.

Among its target audience of African American viewers, the Trumpet Awards was No. 1 in its timeslot.

Actors Larenz Tate and Erica Ash hosted The 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards. Honorees were Jermaine Dupri, Cameo, Richelieu Dennis, Tamika Mallory, Marley Dias, Dr. Lonnie Johnson and Rhyon Brown. Performers and presenters included Ludacris, CeeLo Green, Doug E. Fresh, Xscape, Bow Wow, Keke Wyatt, Arrested Development, Anthony Hamilton, V. Bozeman and Miche’le.



The Trumpet Awards were founded in 1992 and recognize outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others.



Bounce and Katz Broadcasting are part of the E.W. Scripps Co.