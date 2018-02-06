McDonald’s Signs Up As Bounce Trumpet Sponsor

McDonald’s has signed up as the platinum sponsor of the 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards celebrating African-American achievements and contributions.

The Award Show, airing Feb. 11 on Bounce, is also being sponsored by SheaMoisture and Denny’s.

As part of its sponsorship, a Rising Star Award presented by McDonald’s is being created. The award recognizes people working to achieve a goal to improve the lives of others. The first winner is Rhyon Brown of the Freeform series Lincoln Heights. During the telecast, the award will be the subject of Red Carpet interviews, social media stories and on site activations.

The Trumpet Awards will be presented by Larenz Tate and Erica Ash.

The Trumpet Awards were founded in 1992 and acquired by Bounce in 2016.

Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.