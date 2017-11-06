Bounce Names Tate, Ash Hosts Of Trumpet Awards

Bounce has named Larenz Tate and Erica Ash as hosts of the 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held in Atlanta on Jan 20. It will be broadcast on Bounce Feb. 11 at 9 pm. ET. The Trumpet Awards celebrate African-American achievements and contributions.

Ash is a star of Starz’s series Survivor’s Remorse and appears as Brigette Hart on The Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Tate is a story of the Starz series Power. He’s also appeared on Rescue Me, Game of Silence and House of Lies.

The Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016.