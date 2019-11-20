Quibi Orders Bite-Sized ‘Sharks’ Drama From Lionsgate

Mobile platform Quibi has ordered the series Swimming with Sharks from Lionsgate.

Quibi plans to offer short-form content to on-the-go viewers. Founders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman have raised about $1 billion from Hollywood studios including Lionsgate. It expects to launch April 5.

Swimming with Sharks is an update of George Huang’s film set inside Hollywood studios where a young female assistant has to deal with the industry’s manipulators and schemers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friend Jeffrey Katzenberg and the incredible team at Quibi,” said Lionsgate Television chair Kevin Beggs. “The series underscores our commitment to partnering with emerging platforms and expanding our valuable library properties like Swimming with Sharks into exciting new forms of storytelling.”

The drama is being written and produced by Kathleen Robertson. Tucker Gates will direct. Also producing is Chris Cowles. Jay Cohen and Stephen Isreal, who executive produced the original film will also executive produce the new version along with Dana Brunetti and Liz Destro.

Production starts in February.

Robertson is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, attorney Jamie Feldman, as well as NCA Talent and Play Management in her native Canada. Gates is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion. Cowles is repped by Craig Schneider at Pinnacle.