Questlove Documentary 'Summer of Soul' Debuts on Hulu

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival in the summer of 1969, premieres on Hulu July 2. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson directs.

Summer of Soul is in theaters the same day. The film was shown at Sundance earlier this year.

The six-week music festival happened at Mount Morris Park, now Marcus Garvey Park, in New York City. Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King and The 5th Dimension are among the acts that performed. It happened the same time that Woodstock did, around 100 miles north.

“Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present,” goes the movie’s description.

Questlove is part of the Roots, the in-house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.