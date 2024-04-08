‘Quantum Leap’ Finished at NBC

Quantum Leap will not see a third season on NBC. Season two ended in February.

Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee are in the cast.

Quantum Leap aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, with Scott Bakula starring. NBC said of the reboot, which launched in September 2022, “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

The Guardian called it “cheesier than a brie fondue.” The Hollywood Reporter said, “There’s so desperate a need to explain in the Quantum Leap pilot that there’s no time at all to have an ounce of fun with the premise, and if you can’t have instantaneous fun with a premise like this one, there isn’t any point to it at all.”

Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris executive produce the show with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Quantum Leap is produced by Universal Television in association with Quinn’s House Productions.