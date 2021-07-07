QTT Gets Third Patent For Linking TV Ad Marketplaces

QTT, an ad-tech division of Viamedia, received a third patent for its process of bridging the gap between linear TV and digital advertising.

The company said the patent, U.S No. 11,057,134 for “Integrating Digital Advertising with Cable TV Network and Broadcast Advertising” is part of solving the last-mile challenges facing marketers mounting cross-platform campaigns.

The new patent enables a connection to broadcast and cable programmers and their ad inventory, increasing digital-first advertisers’ access to local linear TV inventory from two minutes per hour, as enabled by last year’s patent, to 15 minutes per hour nationally.

“QTT is a win-win for advertisers and linear TV companies alike,” said John Piccone, president of QTT.

“Local and national television inventory suppliers own the lion’s share of premium, fraud-free video advertising inventory. But digital-only advertisers have not been able to access this premium inventory through the demand-side platforms where they currently purchase all other digital media,” Piccone said. “There are many more digital advertisers than TV advertisers and this development allows all of those digital advertisers to access TV inventory and to avail themselves of brand-safe options that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their budgets.”

QTT’s cloud-based technology converts a digital ad call into a linear TV placement. QTT’s solution facilitates private marketplace deals with local broadcasters and broadcast and cable networks.

“This completes the last mile that has been missing from previous efforts to connect the largest pool of premium video advertising inventory to DSPs and SSPs -- while giving inventory owners control of the process,” said Randy Lykes, CTO of QTT parent Viamedia and who is named on the patent. “QTT solves this by making advertising standards interoperable.”

QTT received its first patent--U.S. 10,757,462, which enabled MVPDs to connect to digital-first advertisers via DSPs and SSPs, in August 2020. Its second patent--11,012,758--was granted in May and described a system for having digital advertising triggered by cable TV cue messages.