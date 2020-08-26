Viamedia Gets Patent For QTT Ad Platform

Viamedia said it was awarded a patent for its QTT platform, which enables programmatic buying and insertion of linear cable television commercials over distributors’ existing infrastructure.

The company, which sells ads on behalf of cable operators, said QTT has been integrated into Magnite’s supply-side sales platform and Viant’s Adelphic demand side platform.

John PIccone (Image credit: Viamedia)

“QTT is a game changing technology that will reshape the video ad landscape as we know it today. Our new patent validates that no other platform delivers the same capabilities to the ad marketplace as QTT,” said John Piccone, president of QTT at Viamedia. “Our initial deployments have shown there is a growing appetite to improve the interoperability between online and linear TV advertising technologies and uncork the increasing digital demand for linear TV inventory.”

The patent is No. 10,757,462.

“QTT and its ability to translate linear TV advertising avails to digital avails in real time is a huge development,” said Mike Chevallier, VP, sales North America at Magnite. “We are big believers in an omnichannel platform for demand side partners, and accessing linear TV advertising supply has traditionally been a challenge. QTT makes it simple to activate TV advertising through digital means and opens up more opportunities for DSPs and advertisers.”

Viamedia deployed QTT in more than 650,000 households in 25 markets for 13 MVPDs in May. The company plans to continue rolling out QTT across its remaining footprint. It also plans to work with non-Viamedia MVPDs, cable networks and broadcast networks throughout the year.

“The promise of omnichannel media buying is here,” said Robby Barnett, senior director media strategy at Adelphic. “Our partnership with QTT™ means we’re now offering our clients expanded access to Linear TV, furthering our commitment to providing marketers with access to inventory across all programmatic channels at scale.”

Viamedia sells exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 distributors across 76 DMAs. Its clients include 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers.

“QTT is a win-win for everyone in the advertising industry,” said Randy Lykes, chief technology officer at Viamedia and lead inventor. “QTT development was a team effort and I am pleased that we have been granted our first patent covering this groundbreaking technology.”