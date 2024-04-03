PubMatic To Use Instacart Data To Target CTV Commercials

Ad tech company PubMatic said it is working with Instacart to use Instacart’s first-party retail media data to target consumers via programmatic ads on connected TV.

Media agency GroupM and its client candy-maker Mars are among the first to sign up to use the new capability.

“We are excited to partner with PubMatic and Instacart to scale this valuable retail media data across our programmatic campaigns to optimize performance and drive ROI,” said Ron Amram, senior director, global media at Mars. “By tapping into Instacart’s retail media data across all digital channels, we can boost brand recognition and encourage more consumers to buy our products online or in-store.”

“With digital platforms that offer shoppers delightful commerce experiences and advertisers valuable audience exposure, Instacart is a strategic retail partner for our clients,” said Jessica Brown, managing director, digital investment at GroupM. “We are excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with PubMatic as one of the first agencies to seamlessly activate dynamic audience segments across PubMatic’s premium inventory, so our advertisers optimize campaign impact in real-time.”

Retailers like Instacart are growing their retail media business and finding more ways to use their first party data about customer purchases.

“Advertisers today are grappling with signal loss and looking for new ways to effectively target and measure their campaigns,” said Tim Castelli, VP of global ad sales at Instacart.

“Brands realize that Instacart’s retail media data is a valuable, performant solution. CPGs can reach consumers directly at the point of purchase with Instacart Ads on our platform with trusted closed-loop measurement, in addition to leveraging our rich, first-party retail media data off-platform to power and enhance all of their other ad buys, like CTV and premium video,” Castelli said.

With a closed-loop data set, PubMatic will be able to measure return on ad spend and sales impact of CTV campaigns. Pubmatic has been expanding its commerce media business. Last year it launched Convert which provides commerce media networks with a streamlined self-service platform.

“PubMatic’s partnership with Instacart is the future of how commerce companies will build out audience extension capabilities. Instacart’s new flexible solution will not require new integrations through PubMatic’s privacy-compliant ecosystem,” said Hashim Mian, VP, commerce media at PubMatic. “We look forward to growing our relationship with Instacart by enabling them to tap into our premium global inventory to offer a scalable, off-site commerce media solution to their leading consumer packaged goods brand clients.”