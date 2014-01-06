Group M Launches Advanced TV Advertising Unit

Media agency giant GroupM launched an advanced television unit offering clients commercials that are better targeted and more engaging by taking advantage of new data capabilities and the availability of addressable media opportunities.

The new unit is called Modi Media. Michael Bologna (pictured), GroupM’s director of emerging communications was named president, effective immediately. Bologna’s role overall new media guru will be folded into his new position.

“We are preparing for a world of media consumption and advertising message delivery that is radically different from what we see today,” Kelly Clark, CEO of GroupM North America, said in a statement. “Data and technology are driving enormous change in the structure and the economics of the television business, and it’s critical that we are ready to help clients navigate the new landscape. Modi Media will develop powerful advanced TV solutions for advertisers.”

Modi Media will specialize in four areas: digital content distribution, addressable TV, hyper-local TV and interactive TV.

The new unit will be supported by the full resources and scale of GroupM including its TV implementation, optimization, research and data capabilities, according to Rino Scanzoni, chief investment officer of GroupM. The unit’s services will be made available to clients of all GroupM agencies, which include Maxus, MEC, MediaCom and Mindshare. In addition the new unit will offer its services to other agencies owned by GroupM’s parent WPP and directly to clients who may not work with a GroupM media agency.