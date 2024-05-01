Programming Legend Art Moore Retiring After 53 Years With ABC Stations

Art Moore, who headed production of long-running syndicated series, including Live, said he plans to retire in September as VP of programming for WABC New York.

Moore has been with ABC for 53 years, starting at Capital Cities-owned WKBW Buffalo. He was director of programming at WPVI Philadelphia before joining WABC in 1989.

He announced his plans on Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday. He has been with the show almost since it began in the 1980s as Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.

“He’s chosen today, yes today, our wedding anniversary, to announce that the time has come, but I don't think it has come,” Kelly Ripa said.

“Well, not quite yet, but coming up soon,” Moore said. “Today is actually my anniversary of joining the company.”

“53 years with the ABC family,” Consuelos said.

“And I’m only 42, so it’s amazing,” Moore joked.

Art Moore (Image credit: WABC)

The Emmy award winner also helmed production of Road to Gold, the Academy Award preview show that ran for 20 years.

“Art Moore is simply the best of the best,” said Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment.

“His creativity, ability to handle any production challenge and keen sense of what the audience wants is unparalleled in daytime television, and can only be rivaled by his huge heart, the guiding hand he lends to any colleague at any time, and the sheer joy he brings to the job,” OConnell said. “Words don’t adequately express how much he is appreciated and will be missed – not just across the company but with viewers who have come to love him as much as all of us.”

"Art's influence at WABC–and most especially at Live with Kelly and Mark–can't be overstated. He is a daytime television pioneer and legend in broadcasting. We can't thank him enough for his contributions over the years and look forward to celebrating him more in the coming months," added Chad Matthews, President, ABC Owned Television Stations.

Moore will stay with WABC until the premiere of Season 37 of Live. After that, "I've got family in Phoenix, so I'll definitely be out there more. And then I may drift over to Palm Springs, I know somebody,” he said.