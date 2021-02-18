Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago’ Dramas

NBC had the winning score in Wednesday’s prime, with the Chicago shows doing relatively robust Nielsens. NBC had a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.6/3.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a 0.9, Med flat and Fire down a tenth, and Chicago P.D. scored a level 0.8.

On Fox, the finale for The Masked Dancer did a flat 0.6 across two hours.

CBS had a 0.4/3, as Tough As Nails and SEAL Team got 0.5s and SWAT did a 0.4. All three were level with their last fresh airings.

ABC and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. ABC had comedy reruns before For Life, which grew 50% to 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor lost 20% for a 0.4. Te Acuerdas de Mi and Dulce Ambicion both got a level 0.3.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all got a 0.3. Exatlon lost a tenth and the other two stayed level.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. Riverdale did a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, Riverdale up a tenth and Nancy flat.