Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago’ Dramas
‘The Masked Dancer’ concludes with consistency on Fox
NBC had the winning score in Wednesday’s prime, with the Chicago shows doing relatively robust Nielsens. NBC had a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.6/3.
Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a 0.9, Med flat and Fire down a tenth, and Chicago P.D. scored a level 0.8.
On Fox, the finale for The Masked Dancer did a flat 0.6 across two hours.
CBS had a 0.4/3, as Tough As Nails and SEAL Team got 0.5s and SWAT did a 0.4. All three were level with their last fresh airings.
ABC and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. ABC had comedy reruns before For Life, which grew 50% to 0.3.
On Univision, Vencer El Desamor lost 20% for a 0.4. Te Acuerdas de Mi and Dulce Ambicion both got a level 0.3.
Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all got a 0.3. Exatlon lost a tenth and the other two stayed level.
The CW posted a 0.1/1. Riverdale did a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, Riverdale up a tenth and Nancy flat.
