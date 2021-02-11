Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Chicago’ Shows Lead NBC

NBC easily won the Wednesday ratings derby, with its Chicago dramas giving the net the win. NBC scored a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.5/3.

Chicago Med got a 0.9 and Chicago Fire a 1.0, Med down a tenth and Fire up one. Chicago P.D. scored a flat 0.8.

On Fox, The Masked Dancer rated a 0.6 and Name That Tune a 0.5, both up a tenth.

ABC, CBS and Univision all rated a 0.4/2 on the night. ABC had The Goldbergs up 20% to 0.6 and American Housewife at a level 0.5. After a Conners repeat, Call Your Mother got a flat 0.3 and For Life slid 33% to 0.2.

CBS had the season starter for Tough As Nails at 0.5, down a tenth from the series premiere, and repeats of SEAL Team and SWAT.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor shot up 25% to 0.5. Te Acuerdas de Mi and Dulce Ambicion both scored a flat 0.3.

Telemundo was just behind at 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos flew up 100% to 0.4. La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida both rated a level 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both notched a flat 0.1.