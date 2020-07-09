Primetime Ratings: ‘Tough As Nails’ Opener Paces CBS
Univision ties CBS for Wednesday win
CBS and Univision split the Wednesday ratings race, both networks posting a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Fox was just off the pace at 0.4/3.
NBC had a 0.4/2 and ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2.
The CW got a 0.1/1.
CBS had the series premiere of competition show Tough as Nails from 8-10 p.m. It got a 0.6 and led into a SEAL Team rerun.
Univision had Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno at flat 0.5s. Como Tu No Hay 2 dropped 20% to 0.4.
On Fox it was a MasterChef repeat and then Ultimate Tag shot up 25% to 0.5.
NBC had Chicago reruns.
On ABC it was comedy reruns before a Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD repeat.
Telemundo had Cennet at a flat 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo both down a tenth at 0.2.
The CW had The 100 and Bulletproof both at 0.1. The 100 lost a tenth and Bulletproof was level with last week.
