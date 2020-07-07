‘Tough as Nails’ Starts on CBS July 8

From left: Linnett Key and 'Tough as Nails' host Phil Keoghan in CBS's 'Tough as Nails'.

The Phil Keoghan competition series Tough as Nails begins on CBS July 8.

The show “celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running,” according to CBS. “Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.”

Tests include laying down railroad track and shoveling coal.

Phil and Louise Keoghan executive produce along with Anthony Carbone. Phil Keoghan hosts. He also produces The Amazing Race.

Raquel Productions produces Tough as Nails in association with Tough House Productions.