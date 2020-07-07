‘Tough as Nails’ Starts on CBS July 8
Everyday Americans do battle in gritty tasks
The Phil Keoghan competition series Tough as Nails begins on CBS July 8.
The show “celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running,” according to CBS. “Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.”
Tests include laying down railroad track and shoveling coal.
Phil and Louise Keoghan executive produce along with Anthony Carbone. Phil Keoghan hosts. He also produces The Amazing Race.
Raquel Productions produces Tough as Nails in association with Tough House Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.