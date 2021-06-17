Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘MasterChef’ Drops But Fox Still Prevails

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, with MasterChef leading the way. Fox averaged a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That barely beat the 0.4/3s that ABC and NBC posted.

MasterChef lost 17% for a 0.5 and Crime Scene Kitchen got a flat 0.4 on Fox.

ABC had Press Your Luck up 25% to 0.5 and The $100,000 Pyramid down 20% to 0.4. A Celebrity Dating Game rerun followed.

NBC had Olympic trials at 0.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Blacklist at 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer all got a flat 0.3 on Telemundo.

On Univision, Disenando Tu Amor fell 25% to 0.3, Si Nos Dejan shot up 33% to 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador notched a flat 0.2.

CBS averaged a 0.2/2. Kids Say the Darndest Things slid 25% to 0.3 and two SWAT reruns followed.

The CW posted a 0.1/1 with repeats.