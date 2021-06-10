Trending

Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins With Cooking Shows

‘A Million Little Things’ wraps season on ABC, everything up on Telemundo

MasterChef: Legends on Fox
(Image credit: Fox)

Fox won the Wednesday prime contest, with MasterChef drawing a decent crowd. Fox scored a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 4 share. Just behind were ABC and NBC at 0.4/3. 

Fox had MasterChef at 0.6 and Crime Scene Kitchen at 0.4, both shows flat. 

ABC had Press Your Luck down 20% to 0.4 and the two-hour A Million Little Things finale at 0.4 and 0.3, up a little from last week’s 0.3. 

NBC had Chicago repeats across prime. 

CBS, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. CBS had Kids Say the Darndest Things at a level 0.4 and SWAT reruns. 

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer all at 0.3, all three up a tenth. 

On Univision, Disenando Tu Amor got a flat 0.4, Si Nos Dejan lost 25% for a 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador dropped 33% for a 0.2. 

The CW earned a 0.1/1 with reruns. 