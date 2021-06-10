Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins With Cooking Shows
‘A Million Little Things’ wraps season on ABC, everything up on Telemundo
Fox won the Wednesday prime contest, with MasterChef drawing a decent crowd. Fox scored a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 4 share. Just behind were ABC and NBC at 0.4/3.
Fox had MasterChef at 0.6 and Crime Scene Kitchen at 0.4, both shows flat.
ABC had Press Your Luck down 20% to 0.4 and the two-hour A Million Little Things finale at 0.4 and 0.3, up a little from last week’s 0.3.
NBC had Chicago repeats across prime.
CBS, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. CBS had Kids Say the Darndest Things at a level 0.4 and SWAT reruns.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer all at 0.3, all three up a tenth.
On Univision, Disenando Tu Amor got a flat 0.4, Si Nos Dejan lost 25% for a 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador dropped 33% for a 0.2.
The CW earned a 0.1/1 with reruns.
