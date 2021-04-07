‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Starts on CBS May 5

Kids Say the Darndest Things premieres on CBS May 5. Tiffany Haddish hosts.

“The reimagined Kids Say the Darndest Things showcases Tiffany Haddish’s unparalleled comedy talents, using her singular voice, humor and life perspective to interact with real kids from across the country in an honest, unpredictable and hilarious way,” said CBS.

Segments include “Show and Tell” and “Tiffany’s Life Lessons.”

The show honors its history with the weekly “Linkletter Vault” segment, a salute to original host Art Linkletter. Bill Cosby hosted a later version of the program.

Haddish had hosted one season of Kids Say the Darndest Things on ABC.

Kids Say the Darndest Things is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin are executive producers.