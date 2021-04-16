Primetime Ratings Thursday: ‘Grey’s’ on Top on ABC

ABC won the Thursday ratings contest thanks to Grey’s Anatomy. ABC posted a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was NBC at 0.6/4.

ABC had Station 19 at 0.7, Grey’s Anatomy at 0.9 and Rebel at 0.5. All three dramas were level with last week.

NBC had Manifest at a flat 0.5, Law & Order: SVU down 11% to 0.8 and Law & Order: Organized Crime off 25% for a 0.6.

Fox posted a 0.5/4 and CBS a 0.5/3. Fox had Hell’s Kitchen at 0.7, Last Man Standing at 0.4 and The Moodys at 0.3. All three were flat.

On CBS, Young Sheldon scored a flat 0.7 and United States of Al was down 17% to 0.5. Mom got a flat 0.6, B Positive shot up 25% to 0.5 and Clarice slid 33% down to 0.2.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/3. Telemundo had Latin American Music Awards across prime.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.5, Te Acuerdas De Mi at 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3. La Rosa picked up a tenth and the other two stayed flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Walker got a 0.2 and Legacies a 0.1, the pair level with last week.