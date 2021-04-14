ABC Again Gives ‘Rebel’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through April 11.

On the strength of 379.4 million TV ad impressions, an ABC promo for Rebel, a new drama starring Katey Sagal, tops our chart. It’s the second week in a row it’s No. 1.

ABC also once again grabs third place to promote new comedy Home Economics, while fellow broadcast network CBS takes fourth to drum up excitement for the 2021 ACM Awards — the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards telecast set for Sunday, April 18, with Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton hosting.

Cable networks round out this week’s ranking, with Disney Channel serving up a general network promo in second place, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries promoting Crossword Mysteries in fifth.

1) Rebel, ABC

Impressions: 379,362,217

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,449,420

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $990,669

2) Disney Channel general promo, Disney Channel

Impressions: 280,244,181

Interruption Rate: 5.04%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,395,976

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Home Economics, ABC

Impressions: 240,617,372

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,179,206

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $582,404

4) 2021 ACM Awards, CBS

Impressions: 185,346,968

Interruption Rate: 1.28%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,080,665

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $224,066

5) Crossword Mysteries, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 181,354,406

Interruption Rate: 3.62%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,015,321

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).