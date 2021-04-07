ABC Gives ‘Rebel’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through April 4.

On the strength of nearly 306 million TV ad impressions, an ABC promo for Rebel, a new drama starring Katey Sagal, tops our chart. ABC also grabs third place for new comedy Home Economics, while fellow traditional broadcaster NBC takes second to hype both Law & Order: SVU and new spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Cable networks round out the ranking, with Disney Channel giving some love to its mascot, Mickey Mouse, in a Mickey Mornings spot in fourth place, and TBS promoting new sitcom Chad in fifth.

Notably, the Home Economics spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (125) in this week’s chart, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Rebel, ABC

Impressions: 305,614,852

Interruption Rate: 1.39%

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,128,812

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $619,423

Impressions: 297,611,405

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,599,295

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $839,665

3) Home Economics, ABC

Impressions: 281,991,667

Interruption Rate: 1.34%

Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,328,580

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $586,872

4) Mickey Mornings, Disney Channel

Impressions: 253,381,806

Interruption Rate: 5.13%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,072,279

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Chad, TBS

Impressions: 210,360,562

Interruption Rate: 2.30%

Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,146,892

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $406,392

