ABC Gives ‘Rebel’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through April 4.
On the strength of nearly 306 million TV ad impressions, an ABC promo for Rebel, a new drama starring Katey Sagal, tops our chart. ABC also grabs third place for new comedy Home Economics, while fellow traditional broadcaster NBC takes second to hype both Law & Order: SVU and new spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Cable networks round out the ranking, with Disney Channel giving some love to its mascot, Mickey Mouse, in a Mickey Mornings spot in fourth place, and TBS promoting new sitcom Chad in fifth.
Notably, the Home Economics spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (125) in this week’s chart, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
1) Rebel, ABC
Impressions: 305,614,852
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $2,128,812
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $619,423
2) Law & Order: SVU | Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC
Impressions: 297,611,405
Interruption Rate: 1.57%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,599,295
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $839,665
3) Home Economics, ABC
Impressions: 281,991,667
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $2,328,580
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $586,872
4) Mickey Mornings, Disney Channel
Impressions: 253,381,806
Interruption Rate: 5.13%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $2,072,279
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00
5) Chad, TBS
Impressions: 210,360,562
Interruption Rate: 2.30%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $2,146,892
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $406,392
*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
