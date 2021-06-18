Primetime Ratings Thursday: Big Tie For Top Spot

It was a four-way tie for the title in Thursday prime, with ABC, Fox, NBC and Univision all putting up a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Just behind was CBS at 0.3/3.

ABC had the two-hour season premiere of mini-golf show Holey Moley at 0.5, down from last season’s 0.8 opener. The season starter for The Hustler got a 0.3.

NBC had two hours of U.S. Open golf at 0.3 and Olympic trials at 0.4.

Fox had Beat Shazam down 20% to 0.4 and a Lego Masters rerun.

On Univision it was Disenando Tu Amor at 0.4 and Si Nos Dejan at 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador got a 0.3. All three were flat.

CBS had United States of Al between comedy reruns at a flat 0.4 and Clarice up 50% to 0.3.

Telemundo scored a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.2 and La Suerte De Loli a 0.3, both level with last week. Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer was off 33% for a 0.2.

The CW posted a 0.1/1, as Walker and Legacies both scored a 0.1. Walker lost a tenth and Legacies stayed level.