Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC on Top With ‘Grey’s’

ABC had the winning score Thursday night, with Grey’s Anatomy its usual robust self in the ratings. ABC posted a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Just off the pace was Fox at 0.6/4.

Station 19 got a 0.7 on ABC and Grey’s Anatomy a 0.9. A Million Little Things scored a 0.5. All three were level with last week.

On Fox, Hell’s Kitchen earned a flat 0.8 and the Call Me Kat finale a 0.5. Last Man Standing tallied a 0.4. Both comedies lost a tenth.

NBC and Univision were both at 0.4/3. NBC had Superstore and then the series finale, both at 0.5 and up 67%. A Law & Order: SVU repeat followed, and Dateline NBC got its usual 0.4.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5, Te Acuerdas De Mi at 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3. All three were up a tenth.

CBS got a 0.3/2 with repeat comedies and a Clarice encore.

Telemundo did a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all scored a 0.2. Exatlon and Buscando lost a tenth and La Suerta stayed flat.

The CW was at 0.1/1. Special Harry & Meghan’s American Dream and Legacies both scored a 0.1. Legacies stayed level.