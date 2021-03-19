Primetime Ratings Thursday: ‘Grey’s’ Guides ABC

ABC won the Thursday ratings battle, with Grey’s Anatomy setting the pace. ABC rated a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was Fox at 0.6/4.

Station 19 fell 13% to 0.7 on ABC and Grey’s did a flat 0.9. A Million Little Things lost 17% for a 0.5.

Fox had Hell’s Kitchen up 33% to 0.8. Call Me Kat got a 0.6 and Last Man Standing a 0.5, both comedies up a tenth.

CBS was next at 0.4/2. Comedy repeats led into the season finale of The Unicorn at 0.4. Clarice got a 0.2, with both shows off a tenth.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. NBC had Superstore at a flat 0.3 and a Superstore repeat, then a Law & Order: SVU rerun. Dateline NBC shot up 100% to 0.4.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3, La Suerte De Loli at 0.2 and Buscando A Frida at 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor at a flat 0.4. Te Acuerdas De Mi was at 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador got a 0.2, the pair both down a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Walker did a 0.3 and Legacies a 0.1, the pair level with last week.