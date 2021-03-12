Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC Wins as ‘Grey’s’ Returns
President Biden speaks, ‘Walker’ picks up steam on The CW
ABC had the winning score in Thursday’s prime. President Biden was on at the start of prime, his address on COVID going for about 20 minutes. ABC had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second were CBS and Fox at 0.5/3.
ABC had a 0.8 with the president’s address. Station 19 got a 0.8 and Grey’s Anatomy a 0.9, both down a tenth upon their return. A Million Little Things grew 20% to 0.6.
CBS also had a 0.8 in the Biden half hour. Young Sheldon lost 22% for a 0.7 and B Positive posted a flat 0.6. Mom dropped 29% to 0.5 and Clarice lost a tenth for a 0.3.
On Fox, the presidential address rated a 0.5. Hell’s Kitchen lost 14% for a 0.6. Call Me Kat got a 0.5, then Last Man Standing a 0.4. The comedies were level with last week.
Univision got a 0.4/2. It had the presidential address at 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi up 33% to 0.4 then La Hija Del Embajador at a level 0.3.
NBC and Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. NBC had the president at 0.5, then Superstore down a tenth at 0.3 and a Law & Order: SVU repeat. Dateline NBC lost 50% for a 0.2.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli down 33% to 0.2, then Buscando A Frida a flat 0.3.
The CW scored a 0.2/1. Walker grew 50% to 0.3 and Legacies notched a flat 0.1.
