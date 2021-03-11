America Ferrera to Appear in ‘Superstore’ Finale

America Ferrera will appear in the series finale of Superstore on NBC. The one-hour closer happens Thursday, March 25.

The comedy, about the employees at a big-box store called Cloud 9, premiered in 2015. Justin Spitzer created Superstore.

Season six began in late October.

Ferrera, who plays manager Amy Sosa, was the star of the show until she departed early on in season six. Ferrera previously starred in Ugly Betty.

Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn and Nico Santos are also in the cast.

Executive producers Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green renewed their overall deals with Universal Television last year. Spitzer is behind the upcoming NBC comedy American Auto.

Superstore is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.