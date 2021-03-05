Primetime Ratings Thursday: Three Way Tie Between ABC, CBS and Fox

ABC, CBS and Fox shared the Thursday prime title. ABC had game shows, CBS had comedies and Fox had Hell’s Kitchen. All three got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share, the trio matching their scores from a week ago

The finale of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune fell 13% to 0.7 on ABC. The Chase got a 0.5, then the finale of The Chase a 0.4. Last week, the game show did a 0.6.

CBS had Young Sheldon at a flat 0.9 and B Positive off 14% to 0.6. Mom grew 17% to 0.7 and The Unicorn tallied a flat 0.5. Clarice stayed level at 0.4.

Fox had Hell’s Kitchen up 17% for a 0.7. Call Me Kat did a 0.5 and Last Man Standing a 0.4, the pair level with last week.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. NBC had Superstore at a flat 0.4. After reruns, Dateline NBC got its usual 0.4.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at a level 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor fell 20% to 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Del Embajador both got a level 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/0 with repeats.