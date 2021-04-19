Primetime Ratings Sunday: ‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ Down on CBS

CBS had the winning score in Sunday’s prime, with the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards leading the way. CBS scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. ABC was runner-up at 0.5/3.

60 Minutes was down 25% on CBS, after last week’s Masters lead in, for a 0.6. The country awards, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, posted a 0.8 from 8 to 11 p.m. Last year’s ACM Awards, held in September, got a 1.0. In 2019, the event scored a 1.6.

Fox and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts up 100% to 0.4 and The Simpsons at a flat 0.4. The Great North got a flat 0.3 and Bob’s Burgers a level 0.4, and Family Guy lost 20% for a 0.4.

On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.2 and Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars a 0.3 and 0.4 across two hours, up a tick from last week’s 0.3. Sal y Pimienta shot up 50% to 0.3.

NBC and Telemundo both tallied a 0.2/2. NBC had special Roll Up Your Sleeves at 0.2 and an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist lost 33% for a 0.2 and Good Girls gained 33% for a 0.4.

On Telemundo, two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a flat 0.3 and movie All the Devil’s Men followed.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Batwoman scored a 0.2 and Charmed a 0.1, Batwoman up a tenth and Charmed level with last week.