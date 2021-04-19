Primetime Ratings Sunday: ‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ Down on CBS
‘Good Girls’ gains on NBC, ‘Zoey’s’ falls
CBS had the winning score in Sunday’s prime, with the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards leading the way. CBS scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. ABC was runner-up at 0.5/3.
60 Minutes was down 25% on CBS, after last week’s Masters lead in, for a 0.6. The country awards, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, posted a 0.8 from 8 to 11 p.m. Last year’s ACM Awards, held in September, got a 1.0. In 2019, the event scored a 1.6.
Fox and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts up 100% to 0.4 and The Simpsons at a flat 0.4. The Great North got a flat 0.3 and Bob’s Burgers a level 0.4, and Family Guy lost 20% for a 0.4.
On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.2 and Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars a 0.3 and 0.4 across two hours, up a tick from last week’s 0.3. Sal y Pimienta shot up 50% to 0.3.
NBC and Telemundo both tallied a 0.2/2. NBC had special Roll Up Your Sleeves at 0.2 and an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist lost 33% for a 0.2 and Good Girls gained 33% for a 0.4.
On Telemundo, two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a flat 0.3 and movie All the Devil’s Men followed.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. Batwoman scored a 0.2 and Charmed a 0.1, Batwoman up a tenth and Charmed level with last week.
