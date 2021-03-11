Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton Host ACM Awards

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. CBS airs the event, at the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Sunday, April 18.

“Following Mickey’s groundbreaking and emotional performance featuring Keith Urban at last September’s ACM Awards, the producers knew that they would make a perfect hosting duo,” said ACM, Dick Clark Productions and CBS in a statement. “Since then, Mickey had a stratospheric rise and Keith has continued to top the charts. They will make a dynamic pairing that captures the warmth, humor and comfort that the fans are looking for, and join a legendary list of talented artists that have hosted the ACM Awards over the years.”

It is Urban’s second time hosting and Guyton’s first. Urban hosted in September.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” said Urban. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

Dick Clark Productions produces the event. Guyton is the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.

“Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him,” said Guyton. “As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”