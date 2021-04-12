Primetime Ratings Sunday: ABC, CBS Share Crown

ABC and CBS shared the Sunday ratings crown. ABC had American Idol and CBS had The Masters golf leading into prime. Both posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 20% to 0.6 and two hours of American Idol at a flat 0.7 and 0.8. The Rookie lost 20% for a 0.4

CBS had The Masters at the start of prime at 1.6 and 60 Minutes up 60% to 0.8. After an Equalizer rerun, NCIS: Los Angeles slid 20% to 0.4, and NCIS: New Orleans posted a flat 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a virtually flat 0.3 and led into film Milagro En La Celda 7.

Fox, NBC and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts at 0.2 and The Simpsons at 0.4, both flat. The Great North did a 0.3 and Bob’s Burgers a 0.4, both level, then Family Guy shot up 25% to 0.5.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games repeats, then Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls at 0.3. Zoey lost a tenth and Good Girls stayed level.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars grew 50% to 0.3. Sal y Pimienta scored a level 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Batwoman and Charmed both tallied a flat 0.1.