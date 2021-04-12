Primetime Ratings Sunday: ABC, CBS Share Crown
Masters golf gives CBS healthy lead in
ABC and CBS shared the Sunday ratings crown. ABC had American Idol and CBS had The Masters golf leading into prime. Both posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.
ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 20% to 0.6 and two hours of American Idol at a flat 0.7 and 0.8. The Rookie lost 20% for a 0.4
CBS had The Masters at the start of prime at 1.6 and 60 Minutes up 60% to 0.8. After an Equalizer rerun, NCIS: Los Angeles slid 20% to 0.4, and NCIS: New Orleans posted a flat 0.4.
Telemundo did a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a virtually flat 0.3 and led into film Milagro En La Celda 7.
Fox, NBC and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts at 0.2 and The Simpsons at 0.4, both flat. The Great North did a 0.3 and Bob’s Burgers a 0.4, both level, then Family Guy shot up 25% to 0.5.
NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games repeats, then Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls at 0.3. Zoey lost a tenth and Good Girls stayed level.
Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars grew 50% to 0.3. Sal y Pimienta scored a level 0.2.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Batwoman and Charmed both tallied a flat 0.1.
