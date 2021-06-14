Primetime Ratings Sunday: ABC Wins With Game Shows

ABC had the top score in Sunday ratings, with Celebrity Family Feud setting the pace for the network. ABC earned a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was NBC at 0.4/3.

Following an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun, Celebrity Family Feud lost 25% from its premiere for a 0.6. The Chase slipped 17% to a 0.5 and To Tell the Truth scored a flat 0.4.

NBC had Olympic trials on across prime.

CBS, Fox and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. CBS had 60 Minutes at a level 0.4, then drama repeats.

Fox had the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show across prime.

On Univision, Aqui y Ahora lost 60% for a 0.2 and the premiere of reality staple Quien Es La Mascara? did a 0.3 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Telemundo scored a 0.2/2. The network had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.2 and the movie Non-Stop.

The CW came in at 0.1/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman both scored a flat 0.1.