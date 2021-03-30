Primetime Ratings Monday: CBS Wins With Hoops

CBS won the Monday ratings battle easily thanks to March Madness basketball. CBS rated a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. In second were ABC and NBC at 0.6/4.

CBS had Houston versus Oregon State and Baylor against Arkansas.

ABC had two hours of American Idol at 0.7 and The Good Doctor at 0.5, both flat.

On NBC it was two hours of The Voice at a flat 0.7, then Debris down 25% to 0.3.

Univision tallied a 0.4/3. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi scored a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Fox posted a 0.4/2. A 9-1-1 rerun led into America’s Most Wanted off 25% to 0.3.

Telemundo was next at 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli both rated a 0.3 and Buscando A Frida scored a 0.2. Exatlon gained a tenth, La Suerte stayed level and Buscando lost a tenth.

The CW was at 0.1/0. The Bulletproof finale got a flat 0.1 and All American Stories a 0.0.