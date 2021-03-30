Ariana Grande To Join ’The Voice’ as Coach

Ariana Grande will be a coach on The Voice when it airs this fall on NBC. Grande will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Carson Daly hosts.

Grande’s most recent album is “Positions.”

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” said Jenny Groom, executive VP of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

The Battle Rounds for season 20 of the show continue April 5. Clarkson, Legend, Shelton and Nick Jonas are judges. Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of The Voice.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family!” said Grande. “I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.