The CW Plots Multiplatform Approach for Sports Docuseries ‘All American Stories’

The CW has planned a multiplatform event for docuseries All American Stories. The first of two sports specials airs on the network Jan. 11, and offers a peek at season three of football drama All American, which premieres Jan. 18.

The second All American Stories special is on Feb. 1. Both are one hour.

Following the broadcast debut of both, All American Stories will be available for streaming on The CW app and Cwtv.com, and offered as an eight-part docuseries on CW Seed. All are free.

Football analyst and author Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger host All American Stories, which profiles eight athletes who overcame “unimaginable” obstacles, in The CW’s words, in their pursuit of greatness.

Paysinger is the inspiration for All American. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School, played at the University of Oregon and then played seven seasons in the NFL, retiring in 2017. As a linebacker, he played for the Giants, Dolphins, Jets and Panthers.

Athletes sharing their journeys in the series are NFL linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Paralympic Medalist Scout Bassett, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter, Paralympic guide runner Jerome Avery, adventurer Colin O’Brady, cyclist Denise Muller Korenek, Paralympic cyclist Leo Rogers and Olympic runner Lopez Lomong.

All American Stories is produced by CW Seed and Blue Ox Films, with executive producers Yogi Roth, Taylor Kavanaugh and Jonathan Baruch.