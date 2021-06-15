Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘Bachelorette’ Boosts ABC to Top Spot

ABC had the winning score in Monday prime, with The Bachelorette putting up a solid number. ABC rated a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Tied for second were NBC, Fox and Univision, all at 0.4/3.

The Bachelorette lost 11% for a 0.8 across two hours and the premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, scored a 0.4.

NBC had Olympic trials 8-10 p.m. and Small Fortune went up 50% to 0.3.

On Fox, Hell’s Kitchen grew 17% to 0.7. Housebroken tallied a 0.3, then Duncanville a 0.2. The animated comedies were level with last week.

Univision had Disnenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan at flat 0.4s. La Hija Del Embajador shot up 50% to 0.3.

Telemundo was next at 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli both got a 0.3 while Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer did a 0.2. All three were flat with last week.

The CW weighed in at 0.2/1. All American grew 50% to 0.3 and the series premiere of The Republic of Sarah, about a new nation forming in New Hampshire to stave off a greedy mining operation, scored a 0.1.