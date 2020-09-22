Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Monday Night Football’

ABC had the top score in Monday prime, offering a rare simulcast of Monday Night Football. New Orleans Saints versus Las Vegas Raiders led the way to ABC getting a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. In second was Fox with a couple series premieres at 0.5/3.

Corporate siblings ABC and ESPN shared the football game to mark the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Football. ABC had the Jets versus the Browns on Sept. 21, 1970. Last night’s game was the first Raiders game in their new Vegas home.

Football took up all of prime on ABC.

Fox had LA’s Finest, which it licensed from Spectrum Originals, and the premiere of the Kim Cattrall drama Filthy Rich. LA’s Finest got a 0.5 and Filthy Rich a 0.4.

NBC got a 0.4/3 and CBS and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On NBC, American Ninja Warrior got a 0.5 across two hours and Dateline NBC posted a 0.4. Both shows were level with last week.

CBS had comedy repeats leading into Love Island up 25% to 0.5. The premiere of Manhunt: Deadly Games got a 0.3.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos up 33% to 0.4 and Todo Por Mi Hija at a flat 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 doubled last week’s score for a 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.3/2. Medicos got a flat 0.4 and the premiere of Imperio De Metiras a 0.4. Dulce Ambicion fell 33% to 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats.