Fox Shares Fall Schedule

Fox shared its schedule for fall, with new dramas Next and Filthy Rich, a new season of The Masked Singer, and the broadcast debut of L.A.’s Finest, among other shows. John Slattery stars in tech drama Next and Kim Cattrall in family soap Filthy Rich. L.A.’s Finest, which debuts on Spectrum Originals June 8, features Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

The mid-season will have 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, comedy Call Me Kate, executive produced by Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, and new animated comedies The Great North and Housebroken.

Networks are often improvising with the pandemic throwing off production.

“The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment. “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner’s unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we’ve shared is one of relative stability on Fox, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market.”

Mondays will have L.A.’s Finest and Next.

Tuesdays have Cosmos: Possible Worlds and Filthy Rich.

Wednesdays have The Masked Singer and MasterChef Junior.

Thursdays will air NFL games following pre-game shows.

Fridays offer WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown.

On Saturdays, it’s Fox Sports Saturday.

Sundays, it’s NFL on Fox and The OT, and new seasons of The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

Next comes from Manny Coto, who executive produces with Charlie Gogolak, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. It is about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence. Slattery plays a Silicon Valley pioneer who discovers that one of his own creations, a powerful A.I., might spell global catastrophe.

Fox calls Filthy Rich “a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results.” The father of a rich southern family, played by Gerald McRaney, founder of a massive Christian television network, dies in a plane crash. His wife, played by Cattrall, learns that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will.

The show comes from writer/director Tate Taylor.

L.A.’s Finest is a spinoff of the Bad Boys franchise. Union and Alba play partners in the LAPD.

“Now, more than ever, consistency, results and stability take on an all new emphasis,” said Marianne Gambelli, president, Fox Ad Sales. “Fox is primed and ready for the fall with a great deal of stability across our entire programming lineup, featuring premium content that continually resonates with viewers, and the necessary scale that builds demand and produces results. During these uncertain times, we remain focused on the individual business needs of our partners and will continue to work with them to develop custom solutions with our unmatched offerings of assets to help drive their businesses forward.”

Fox is the first network to share its fall schedule.