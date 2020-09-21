Kim Cattrall Drama ‘Filthy Rich’ on Fox Shines Light on Divided Nation

Filthy Rich begins on Fox Sept. 21. Kim Cattrall stars in this drama about a couple that runs a very successful Christian network. Abe Sylvia is the showrunner.

Cattrall and Gerald McRaney play the couple. He goes down in a plane crash and it is revealed that he has three grown children outside of his marriage. The children meet Cattrall’s Margaret Monreaux at her New Orleans base and want their financial settlements.

“What attracted me to this role was that she is a woman who is determined in all facets of her life. She knows what she wants and usually gets it,” said Cattrall, who of course played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City. “This role is very much in line with the other strong, female characters I’ve portrayed on screen.”

Tate Taylor created the show. His film credits include directing The Help and Ava.

“I was looking to do something that would shine a light on how divided we are as a country right now,” he told B+C earlier this year, “dealing with race and sexuality and religion. It just kinda popped into my mind.”

A producer on the show, Cattrall had never done a broadcast series before, but said the scripts for Filthy Rich “ticked a lot of boxes.”

“I would learn a lot,” she told B+C earlier this year. “I would get to play a character I’d never seen before, who had strength and vulnerability and also has a religious base and is head of this very separated family like we are as a nation.”

Taylor hopes the show helps bring this fragmented nation together. “Each day our nation is more and more divided,” he said. “This shines a mirror on that in a really, really fun and provocative way. It pushes the limits. Our hope is that it creates conversation.”

“And entertainment,” added Cattrall.