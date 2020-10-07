Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Hoops

ABC won the Tuesday prime contest, the NBA Finals setting the pace. ABC had a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. NBC was next at 0.6/4.

The networks had the President Trump-Joe Biden debate the week before.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! led off on ABC at 1.3 and NBA Countdown got a 1.2. Game four of Heat versus Lakers rated a 1.9. The previous game got a 1.5. The Lakers are winning the series 3-1.

NBC was next at 0.6/4. Weakest Link fell 39% from premiere for a 0.8 and the season premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games got a 0.6. Transplant lost a tenth for a 0.4.

CBS and Univision both rated a 0.4.2. CBS had reruns leading into the premiere of The FBI Declassified at 0.3.

Univision had Medicos and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4, Medicos up a tenth and Imperio flat, before Dulce Ambicion got a flat 0.3.

Fox and Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. On Fox, a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun led into the series premiere of John Slattery tech drama Next at 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, and Falsa Identidad at 0.2. All three were level with the night before.

The CW got a 0.2/1. The premiere of Swamp Thing got a 0.2 and Whose Line is it Anyway? a 0.1.