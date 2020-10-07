Fox Gives 'Next' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 4.

On the strength of 328.2 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Fox’s Next (sometimes styled as neXt), a new AI-themed sci-fi drama starring John Slattery, is No. 1. Two other traditional broadcasters also make our list, with ABC promoting the 2020 NBA Finals in second place and NBC hyping Weakest Link in fourth.

Rounding out the ranking: Comedy Central plugs its one-hour South Park pandemic special in third place, while Discovery and its siblings — including HGTV, Food Network, OWN and Investigation Discovery — promote a range of lifestyle programming (“Whatever you’re into, it’s on the Discovery family of networks”).

Notably, the South Park spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (120) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) neXt, Fox

Impressions: 328,159,694

Completion Rate: 98.35

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,626,287

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,633,823

2) 2020 NBA Finals, ABC

Impressions: 288,481,863

Completion Rate: 98.70

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,395,751

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $641,400

3) South Park, Comedy Central

Impressions: 264,206,993

Completion Rate: 97.19

Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,498,454

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,240,460

4) Weakest Link, NBC

Impressions: 260,371,340

Completion Rate: 98.77

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,468,344

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $510,611

5) Discovery Family of Networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 221,065,377

Completion Rate: 98.44

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,352,251

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).