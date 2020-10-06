‘Swamp Thing’ Starts on The CW Oct. 6

The CW debuts horror drama Swamp Thing Oct. 6. The show initially aired on streaming service DC Universe. Virginia Madsen stars.

(Image credit: The CW)

Swamp Thing follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. But when a mysterious creature emerges from the marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe.

Also in the cast are Henderson Wade, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Jennifer Beals and Will Patton.

Swamp Thing is based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. Atomic Monster produces the show, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Executive producers are James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman.