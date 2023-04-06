Prime Video Lands Attenborough Documentary on British Isles

Prime Video has acquired the Sir David Attenborough documentary Wild Isles. The show, centered on the British Isles, premieres April 21. There are five episodes.

“The breathtaking aerial photography reveals the beauty of the British countryside, and motion controlled time-lapse photography brings to life the story of the passing seasons,” said Prime Video. “The latest low-light cameras uncover the secret nocturnal lives of many of our favorite animals, and macro photography reveals the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds, and grasslands.”

Attenborough, who is 96, narrates.

“In my long lifetime, I have traveled to almost every corner of our planet,” he said. “I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery, there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

Attenborough’s projects have included Life on Earth, The Living Planet, Prehistoric Planet, Light on Earth and The Life of Birds.

The series is produced by All3Media’s Silverback Films, with Alastair Fothergill the executive producer, and is co-produced by The Open University, The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, and World Wildlife Fund. Banijay Rights handles distribution for the series.