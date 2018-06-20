Stinchcomb Named CEO at Hendricks’ CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, the documentary service launched by Discovery founder John Hendricks, named Clint Stinchcomb president and CEO.

Stinchcomb, a Discovery veteran who had been chief distribution officer at CuriosityStream, succeeds Elizabeth Hendricks North, who becomes president of Curiosity Studios.

“As CuriosityStream accelerates its growth through direct-to-consumer streaming and through our expanding group of domestic and international distributors, I can think of no one more experienced and talented to lead the organization as CEO than Clint Stinchcomb,” said John Hendricks, Executive Chairman of CuriosityStream. “Clint fully embraces the brand content mission, and with a vast skill set, he is uniquely positioned to build a top-tier next-generation media powerhouse in factual entertainment.”

Stinchcomb will report directly to Hendricks.

Since joining CuriosityStream in 2017, Stinchcomb secured deals with top MVPD and smart TV providers. Previously he held positions including CEO and co-founder of Poker Central, Managing Director of Worldwide Media Group, executive VP and GM of Discovery Communications’ Emerging Television Networks, and senior VP of Discovery’s New Media Operations and HDTV.

“CuriosityStream is perfectly positioned for this next phase of growth in the business of delivering premium on-demand factual entertainment,” Stinchcomb said. “As cable networks and broadcasters have largely abandoned the factual space, we at CuriosityStream are delighted to satisfy the pent-up, insatiable consumer desire for enlightening entertainment. As one of the greatest media entrepreneurs in American history, John Hendricks lives his passion for the broader mission of CuriosityStream, namely to satisfy the curiosity of viewers all over the world. It’s a rare opportunity to work closely with that type of person. I’m fired up to help execute John’s grand vision.”

Elizabeth Hendriks North was president and CEO of CuriosityStream since it was founded in 2015.

“Elizabeth was exactly the right person to join her father in taking his vision of the next revolution in television and building it, from the ground up, into what the company is today,” Stinchcomb said. “Her deep, personal commitment to CuriosityStream’s core mission to ignite curiosity and wonder about the world and beyond shows in every decision made about the development and growth of the platform. Her passion for producing the blue-chip programming that sets CuriosityStream apart is going to propel Curiosity Studios into its next phase of content creation.”

CuriosityStream delivers high-quality documentary film In just over 3 years, Curiosity Studios’ original features and series include the Emmy Award-winning series Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places and the multiple award-winning film David Attenborough’s Light On Earth, as well as popular series Deep Time History, DIGITS, Bronze Age, Prescription: Nutrition and Space Probes.