Apple TV Plus Showcases Dinosaurs in Trailer for ‘Prehistoric Planet’

Apple TV Plus unveiled a look into the world of dinosaurs in a trailer for its documentary series Prehistoric Planet, debuting on the streaming service May 23.

The five-part series showcases state-of-the-art technology to provide a look at the habits and inhabitants of ancient earth, according to the streaming service. The series’ trailer offers a glimpse of what viewers will see throughout the series, from a close look at a Tyrannasaurus rex family to a “accurate representation of a Vleociraptor, according to Apple TV Plus.

Prehistoric Planet is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton. ■